Kindergarten news

"Kindergarten, here we come!" is an event designed for parents of children who are eligible for kindergarten 2017-2018. This will be held Monday, Feb. 27 from 6-7 p.m. at the Kane Elementary Multipurpose Room. Information session will be from 6-6:40 p.m. and from 6:40-7 p.m. there will be a meet-and-greet with the teachers.

Kindergarten registration will be held Thursday, March 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Kane Area Elementary School. Children with last name A-M will meet from 4-5 p.m.; N-Z will meet from 5-6 p.m. To be enrolled, a child must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2017. Bring your child's birth certificate, record of state-required immunizations and proof of residency (deed, lease, current utility bill, current credit card bill, property tax bill, vehicle registration, driver's license, DOT identification card).