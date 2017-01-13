Kinzua Bridge State Park Winter Trails Day

Did you make a healthy New Year’s resolution? Get outside and help celebrate Winter Trails Day by stopping at the park for a hike on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. on the mile and a half General Kane Trail.

The trail is rated easy to moderate. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at the Visitor Center classroom.

For more information, please contact Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office at (814) 778-5467 or e-mail kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. Visit DCNR’s website directly at www.dcnr.state.pa.us or visit DCNR through the Pennsylvania homepage at www.state.pa.us.