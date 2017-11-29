Man charged in local drug death is arraigned

A man linked with the 2016 drug death of a Kane woman was arraigned Wednesday evening in Kane District Court.

Edward Samuel Valeri, 41, is charged with the alleged sale of morphine to Suzie Christina Salter Witherell of 47 Pond St., East Kane.

Witherell, 43, was found dead in her bed at the residence on Feb. 29, 2016.

In concluding the arraignment, Kane District Court Judge Dave Engman set bail at $250,000 cash.