A mobile food bank sponsored by St. Elizabeth Church and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Erie will be held Feb. 14 at St. Elizabeth Church in Smethport for McKean County residents who fall within the financial guidelines.

Only one registration per dwelling will be accepted and pre-registration by phone is required. Those wishing to register should contact the St. Elizabeth R.C. Church mobile phone at 366-3186 on Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

The caller must speak with a person. No message should be left on the voicemail as that is not monitored. There is a high volume of calls during this time so please be patient. For safety reasons, those who have registered need to come at their designated registration times. No early birds.

Registered applicants must bring a photo ID as well as two boxes to carry their food in.