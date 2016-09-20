More charges in August heroin bust

Additional charges have been filed from an August heroin drug bust in which roughly 2,000 stamp bags of heroin and $90,000 were seized by members of the Attorney General's North Central Municipal Drug Task Force.

New charges surfaced Monday as Terry R. Yanak, 43, and Sharon L. Proesl, 42, both of 109 Orchard Rd., St. Marys, were cited in connection with the drug bust.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, two agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation reportedly observed Sharon Proesl and Yanak in the backyard of the residence. Investigators say Yanak was observed with an item behind a woodpile while Sharon Proesl was located at a fire pit.

Through further investigation, investigators report Sharon Proesl had been destroying a large amount of heroin by burning it within the fire pit. Yanak was found to be concealing the location of a plastic bag containing approximately $90,000 in U.S. currency by hiding it behind a woodpile in high grass.