The National Day of Remembrance, in honor of those lost to addiction, will be hosted by Alcohol and Drug Abuse Service, Inc. on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. at the parking lot of The First Presbyterian Church located at 12 Church St., Port Allegany. A short prayer and a personal reflection from those who have lost loved ones, friends or family to the disease of addiction. Following the remembrance, attendees are invited for a tour of the new ADAS administrative and outpatient offices. Refreshments will follow in the social room provided by The First Presbyterian Church. Please contact Thomas with any questions at 814-642-9522.