National Day of Remembrance
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
KANE, PA
The National Day of Remembrance, in honor of those lost to addiction, will be hosted by Alcohol and Drug Abuse Service, Inc. on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. at the parking lot of The First Presbyterian Church located at 12 Church St., Port Allegany. A short prayer and a personal reflection from those who have lost loved ones, friends or family to the disease of addiction. Following the remembrance, attendees are invited for a tour of the new ADAS administrative and outpatient offices. Refreshments will follow in the social room provided by The First Presbyterian Church. Please contact Thomas with any questions at 814-642-9522.
