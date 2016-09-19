Open House and College and Career Fair Wednesday

Kane Area High School will have an Open House and College and Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21 beginning at 6 p.m.

Parents can meet with their child’s teachers in their classrooms from 6-7:30 p.m. A senior class trip informational meeting for parents and students will occur from 7-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

Colleges, members of the Armed Forces, and local businesses will have tables set up in the gymnasium from 6-8 p.m.

Students will be able to meet with:

•College admissions representatives to discuss admission questions, cost of housing and majors.

•Members of the U.S. Armed Forces to answer any recruiting questions

•Local businesses to talk about the products they manufacture and employment opportunities that exist at their place of business.

All parents and students are urged to attend.