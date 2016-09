Matt Boyer, a Kane eighth-grader who plays the trumpet, prepares for the 12th annual Loren B. Wright Showcase of Bands. The event is slated Saturday evening, Sept. 10 at the Kane Area High School football field. Gates open at 4 p.m. The National Anthem will be played at 5 p.m. Seven high school bands will perform along with the Grey Knights Drum and Bugle Corps of Johnsonburg.