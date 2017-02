Pennsylvania American Water is continuing to distribute water to its Kane district customers who are still experiencing odor and taste problems with their home water. A sanitary tanker is parked inside the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street. The distribution of water is taking place daily at the fire hall between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bring containers or pick up jugs of water at the fire hall.