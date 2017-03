State Police Troopers James Reed (left), Ted Race (center) and Scott Emeigh (right) assist in the optional fingerprinting of children during kindergarten registration in Kane. Jace Johnston, the 5-year-old son of Brandon Johnston and Savannah Kohut of Kane, prepares to have his fingerprints placed in a child safety booklet. The State Police handle the fingerprinting of children as a public service to the community.