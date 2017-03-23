Photo of the Week

Rehearsals are underway for the Kane school musical – "The Wizard of Oz." The four performances include: Thursday, March 30 – 7 p.m.; Friday, March 31 – 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 1 – 2 p.m. matinee; and Saturday, April 1 – 7 p.m. Tickets now are on sale. Ticket outlets include: the Kane Area School District office in the administration wing on the west side of the Kane Middle School; the high school office; the office at the Kane Elementary School; Pepe's Pizzeria; Zanadu fabrics; and the Kane Chamber of Commerce office at 54 Fraley St. Pre-event ticket prices are $6 for adults and $4 for students, children and senior citizens. If any tickets are still available, they will be sold at the door before the performances at $8 for adults and $6 for students, children and senior citizens.