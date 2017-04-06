Photo of the Week
By:
Amy Geer
Thursday, April 6, 2017
KANE, PA
These are the key speakers for the 49th annual Loggers and Saw Millers Safety Meeting held Tuesday at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall. They include, left to right: Dave Morgan of Kane, invocation; Millard Kidder, Chris Ralyea and Tom Martin, representatives of Oregon Products and Gardner, a distributor; Dana Hinkley, Logger Rescue Training; and John Saf of Kane, master-of-ceremonies. Saf is chairman of the Kane Area Logger's Safety Committee. More than 250 area loggers attended the forum sponsored by the Kane Area Logger's Safety Committee (KALSC) and the Kane-based Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG).
