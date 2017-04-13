Photo of the Week

The Kane-based Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG) held its annual Women In Timber luncheon Thursday at Szymanski's Restaurant in Kane. Among those taking part in the event are, left to right: Fritz Lecker, district office manager for State Rep. Matt Gabler (R-DuBois); guest speaker Susan Stout, regional project leader at the U.S. Forest Service Forestry Sciences Laboratory in Irvine near Warren; Sue Swanson, executive director of AHUG; and Cecile Stelter, Warren district forester for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and chairman of the Steering Committee for the Roach-Bauer Forestry Forum held twice a year at the Kane Country Club.