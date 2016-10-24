Pitt-Bradford Open House

BRADFORD – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold its final fall admissions open house for the year on Nov. 5.

Visitors will be able to speak with faculty and learn about the different programs of study Pitt-Bradford has to offer, meet current students, take a tour with a student ambassador and find out more about admissions and financial aid.

Dr. Mary Mulcahy, associate professor of biology will also discuss college academics, and a student panel representing athletics, Greek life, student government, student activities, clubs and organizations and more will talk about student life.

Registration and time to meet faculty members begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Mukaiyama University Room located in the Frame-Westerberg Commons Building.

Those who are unable to attend the open house can attend a First Friday event at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 or Dec. 2 or visitation day at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.

More information and registration for all events can be found online at www.upb.pitt.edu/visit or call the admissions office at 1-800-872-1787.

For disability needs related to the open house, contact the Pitt-Bradford Office of Disability Resources and Services at 814-362-7609 or clh71@pitt.edu.