Police: Man cut, shot at during assault

Ridgway-based state police report investigating an incident of assault which occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Jan. 7 in Highland Township in the area of Mosier Road.

According to police, three white males were in what is believed to be an older model Ford truck, following another male and flashing their high beams.

The victim stopped his vehicle and got out when he was met by one of the males who began to assault him. The victim then heard a gunshot, and the other two males began to assault him as well.

During the fight, the victim was cut with a knife or razor in the forehead and ribs. He later found a bullet hole in his jacket.

Investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 776-6136.