Rams pull away late for 9-0 win over Kane in tourney opener

Photo by Becky Polaski – After drawing a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning on Wednesday, Kane’s Cyrus Novosel, 7, is shown stealing second base. He was able to advance as far as third in the inning before being left stranded.
By: 
Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
Thursday, May 3, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

The final score may make it seem like the Johnsonburg Rams had an easy time against the Kane Wolves in the opening round of the Elk County Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Berwind Park, but it was only a one-run ballgame until the bottom of the fifth inning. Between the fifth and sixth the Rams scored eight runs to claim a 9-0 shutout victory and advance to today’s title game.

Category: