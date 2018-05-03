Rams pull away late for 9-0 win over Kane in tourney opener
By:
Becky Polaski
Thursday, May 3, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
The final score may make it seem like the Johnsonburg Rams had an easy time against the Kane Wolves in the opening round of the Elk County Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Berwind Park, but it was only a one-run ballgame until the bottom of the fifth inning. Between the fifth and sixth the Rams scored eight runs to claim a 9-0 shutout victory and advance to today’s title game.
Category: