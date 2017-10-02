Rendezvous carved to 3 days in 2018

The Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is moving forward by scaling back.

The Rendezvous will be shortened from a week to three days starting with the 2018 edition.

The event is scheduled for April 26-28, 2018 with the final day coinciding with the annual Ridgway triathlon.

One apparent change will be the elimination of the traditional Saturday auction. Boni said the change was made due to lower signups at the 2017 auction and a general consensus among the public of wanting to buy finished pieces.

"I think the auction is kind of a moot point at this time because we've educated," Boni said. "We set out 18 years ago to educate the public to the art of chainsaw carving and I think we've accomplished that. They want to buy a finished piece."