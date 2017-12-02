Schaefer charged in California Road arson

A Ridgway man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly set fire to his home in April in an attempt to cash in an insurance policy valued at nearly half a million dollars.

According to an affidavit of probable caused filed Friday, Dec. 1 in the office of Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin of Johnsonburg, Shawn Anthony Schaefer, 43, is facing six felony charges related to an April 25 fire at 1454 California Rd. in Horton Township.