Seniors who are members of the Kane High School Chorus and Choraliers are ready to sing Tuesday evening at the Spring Concert at the school auditorium. The group includes, left to right, front row: Jennifer Cecchetti, Olivia Blackmore, Tori Schleicher, Meredith Rasey, Tessa Eastman and Christgin Spade; back row: Bryant Hartzell-Dilley, Connor Crowley, Joey Newton, Matthew McClard (director), Joey Bernhard and Luke Morse.