Sports Photo of the Week

Kane quarterback Reed Williams, shown here getting ready to hand off the ball to fullback Austin Labesky during a game earlier in the season, will lead the Wolves into the PIAA playoffs this Friday night when they take on the Chestnut Ridge Lions at DuBois High School at 7 p.m. The Wolves, now 12-0, will try to extend their season by defeating the District 5 champions. Tickets for the game will be available for purchase at the Kane Area High School office during regular school hours until Friday at noon. Pre-purchase ticket prices are $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets purchased at the gate will be $6.