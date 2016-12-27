Sports Photo of the Week
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
KANE, PA
The Kane boys basketball team will play in the championship game of the Sheffield Sports Boosters Holiday Tournament tonight, scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. The Wolves defeated Youngsville 63-39 to earn a trip to the championship game against the hosts, who downed Union 65-54 in the other game Tuesday night. Players on this year's varsity roster are, from left to right, front row, Wes Cleer, Ray Maze, Reed Williams, Chad Greville, Ange Costanzo; back row, Michael Landries, Bryce Schreckengost, Garrett Walters, Davis Gardner, Andrew Bucheit, Keaton Rounsville and Frank Truden.
