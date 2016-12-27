Sports Photo of the Week

The Kane boys basketball team will play in the championship game of the Sheffield Sports Boosters Holiday Tournament tonight, scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. The Wolves defeated Youngsville 63-39 to earn a trip to the championship game against the hosts, who downed Union 65-54 in the other game Tuesday night. Players on this year's varsity roster are, from left to right, front row, Wes Cleer, Ray Maze, Reed Williams, Chad Greville, Ange Costanzo; back row, Michael Landries, Bryce Schreckengost, Garrett Walters, Davis Gardner, Andrew Bucheit, Keaton Rounsville and Frank Truden.