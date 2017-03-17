This St. Patrick’s Day, save yourself a pot of gold

As revelers prepare to don their green and white St. Patrick’s Day apparel, AAA advises everyone to have fun, but to do so with safety in mind. Planning ahead to avoid DUI can keep you and others around you safe.

“A DUI conviction can weigh heavily on your pocketbook,” says Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs. “But getting in your car after a night of drinking could cost you more than just money. It can result in lives lost.”

Tips for avoiding DUI:

•Make transportation arrangements before you head out for the night. Some options include;

◦Designate a driver.

◦Take a cab, or a ride share.

◦Utilize local public transit.

•Rent a hotel room or stay overnight where you are.

•If hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic drinks to designated drivers. If possible, provide overnight accommodations to guests who’ve been drinking.

•Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

•Commit to never driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

•If you suspect a driver is under the influence, stay as far behind their vehicle as possible and as soon as it’s safe to do so, pull over and call 911.

•Since you can’t control the actions of other drivers on the road, the best protection is to buckle up every time you get into a vehicle.

Driving is a privilege that many Americans enjoy. Consuming alcohol is also something that many adults take part in. However, these two activities do not go together and should never be combined. If you are driving, don’t drink. And if you are drinking, don’t drive. It’s simply not worth the risk.

