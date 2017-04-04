Suicide ruled in Route 6 death near Kane

McKean County Coroner Michael Cahill of Bradford has ruled the death of a Smethport man as a suicide in a Monday night incident on Route 6 in Wetmore Township just east of Kane.

State Police troopers investigated the incident, but had not filed a news report as of 11 p.m. Monday.

According to Cahill, the victim was in a pickup truck that had entered a roadside ditch on Route 6 near a building known as Avenali's Garage and Airgood Busing.

The Kane Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Monday with its rescue truck and utility truck.

Route 6 was closed to traffic for more than two hours between Route 321 in Kane and Lantz Corners.

Kane Fire Police shut down eastbound traffic at Route 321. The Mt. Jewett Volunteer Fire Department shut down westbound traffic at Lantz Corners.