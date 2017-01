This week's Take Me Back Tuesday picture is from the pages of the 1969 Hurri-Kane. Members of the KHS Rifle Club took a moment to pose for a picture. From left to right are, front row, B. Geer, T. Ackley, D. Lynd, R. Holmes, J. Stauffer, D. Wittenburg, W. Brush, back row, J. Peterson, C. Hartman, H. Humphrey, G. Braughler and D. Garris.