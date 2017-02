This week's Take Me Back Tuesday picture comes from the pages of the 1971 Hurri-Kane. A Future Physicians Club (FPC) was organized by Dr. Ibanez. The members of the club, who were interested in health and medicine careers, met weekly to discuss the latest medical techniques and discoveries. From left to right are Sue Cochran, Sally Cunningham, Karen Barber, Carol Bowser and Debbie Fiscus.