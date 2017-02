This photograph of the Kane High Athletic Association is the Take Me Back Tuesday picture for this week. Assembled for the photo found in the 1960 Hurri-Kane were, from left to right, front row, E. Erickson, P. Geer, D. Cartwright, L, Peterson, G. Johnson; back row, Mr. Montgomery, E. Snapp, F. Reigel, J. Crowley and R. Imbrogno.