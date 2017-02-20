This week's Take Me Back Tuesday picture is of the Wolves' varsity basketball team from the 1972 Hurri-Kane. The Wolves struggled that season, but beat the likes of Elk County Catholic, DuBois and St Marys. Other teams on the schedule that season included Punxsutawney, Olean and Clearfield. Members of the 1971-72 Wolves are, from left to right, front row, Pete Smith, Larry McNeill, Craig Novosel, Jim Sirianni, Kevin Carter, Bill Ludwig, back row, Lance Sluga, Scott Carlson, Dave Hill, Thomas Clopp, Chuck Paar and Coach Richard Buckley.