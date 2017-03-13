The 1959 Kane High Majorettes are the subject of this week's Take Me Back Tuesday picture. These seven girls (Carole Stockton, Brenda Law, Barb Long, Lois Bilicic, Peggy Benigni, Sandy Strawcutter and Sally Johnson) "spent many hours perfecting a different routine to use with each song the band played. From a seat in the bleachers, the flashing silver of brilliant sunshine on the shimmering baton could be seen as the girls performed a dance routine."