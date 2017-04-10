This week's Take Me Back Tuesday picture is of the KHS Track team, or "The Cinder Trailers" as they were called, in the 1938 Hurri-Kane. Members of that year's team, the third in school history, include many names familiar to Kane natives. From left to right are, front row, Stewart, Trulik, Luck, Costanzo, Carlo, Carlson, Chatmon; second row, Jones, Oakes, Maze, Larson, Lang, Peterson, Stedman; third row, Coach Klippert, Prokop, Muisiner, Rockwell, Rafra, Barnett, Manager Feit; fourth row, Mayo, Valentour, Smiley, Hillman; fifth row, Pierotti, Shirfield, Johnson, Lundeen, Bush, DeMarte.