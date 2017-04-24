This week's Take Me Back Tuesday picture is from the pages of the 1950 Hurri-Kane. The caption below the photo reads, "Bob crowns the Snow Ball king and queen, John and Helen." According to the yearbook, the school Student Council decided "since all work and no play would even make school a dull place, the council adopted a 'Dance a Month' as their motto. These dances included a 'sox dance,' juke box dances, and heading the list the annual February 'Snow Ball'." According to the same page, a juke box in the cafeteria entertained the students each day.