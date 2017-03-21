Tanbark Trail hike scheduled

On Sunday, March 26, the Allegheny Outdoor Club (AOC) will hike a section of the Tanbark Trail on the Allegheny National Forest. A local Boy Scouts troop will be hiking with the AOC to earn their Boy Scouts Hiking Badge. Participants will meet at Musante Street in Warren at 1 p.m. (Note: the hike that was originally scheduled for this day in Lakeview Cemetery in Jamestown has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.) For more information call Dennis Anderson in Jamestown at (716) 969-9772.