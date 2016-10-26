Thompson, Strano Taylor meet for Ridgway debate

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-5) and his challenger, Democratic candidate Kerith Strano Taylor met Tuesday night at The Royal Inn in Ridgway for a debate sponsored by the Elk County Tea Party.

Both acknowledged unemployment is a problem in the 5th Congressional District (8.1 percent unemployment rate).

Thompson said "good quality training" is what is needed to get people back to work, putting them back on the tax rolls and off of government dependence.