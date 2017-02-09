Tickets now on sale for Chamber dinner

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Kane Chamber of Commerce Dinner to honor its "citizen-of-the-year" and "business-of-the-year."

The dinner at the Kane Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street will honor Anastasia Lindquist as the "citizen-of-the-year" and "It's Judi's Place" as the "business-of-the-year."

The social hour begins at 6 p.m. The dinner and program are set for 7 p.m.

Tickets, priced at $20 each, are available at the Chamber of Commerce office at 54 Fraley St. and at "It's Judi's Place" and the Photo and Sound Shoppe on Fraley Street in Uptown Kane.

Pamela Miles, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said "limited seating makes it imperative that you reserve or purchase your tickets as soon as possible."