The McKean County Conservation District will hold its regional Trout Release event at Wildcat Park in Ludlow on Thursday, May 18 starting at 9:45 a.m.

The event calls for the release of the young brook trout students have been raising in their classrooms. The release will be at the stream near the "back" gate, not at the main gate on Route 6.

The event will finish at 1:30 p.m.