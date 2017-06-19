Turkey hunters posing for first-place votes

Visitors to the Game Commission’s Facebook page will pick the two winners of the agency’s inaugural Turkey Harvest Photo Contest. Entrants who make it to the finish line will receive a personalized, engraved box call.

The Game Commission received hundreds of photos of excited hunters with their 2017 Pennsylvania spring gobblers. They are competing in either a youth or adult category for a box call from Top Calls, of Renovo.

All entries have been narrowed to two fields of finalists. If you’d like to see these happy hunters, or better yet, vote, visit the Game Commission’s Facebook page. Votes will be tallied until 10 a.m. June 20. You can vote for more than one entrant in each category.

Visitors vote by “liking” the image. Likes are tabulated instantaneously and presented with each entry, so you can assess who has the lead in the two fields of finalists.

But remember, the voting isn’t over until June 20.