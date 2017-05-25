VFW, Elks plan Flag Day program

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) King David Post 1132 in Kane and the Kane Elks Lodge 329 would like to invite all area residents to attend the annual Flag Day celebration on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the VFW pavilion on Holman Street in Kane.

Local Elks lodge officers will hold their annual flag Day ritual commemorating the history of the flag, followed by the VFW Honor Guard rifle salute and taps.

The burning of tattered old American flags will be done by the VFW and local Boy Scouts.

After the ceremonies, everyone is invited to attend a free cookout hosted by the Elks and VFW. Bring lawn chairs and be part of a celebration of patriotism.

The VFW would also like to remind area residents to bring their old worn-out flags to the VFW building on 95 Wetmore Ave. before Monday, June 12. The flags will be properly disposed of on Flag Day.