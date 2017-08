VIDEO: One Direction - All Five Members Have Now Charted Solo Top 40 Hot 100 Hits |

Billboard News

On the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 12), Louis Tomlinson becomes the

fifth and final member of One Direction to score a solo top 40 hit, as "Back to You"

debuts at No. 40.

data-tracking-group="90711" data-playlist-id="13434" data-video-id="32784310"data-site-section="horizon">