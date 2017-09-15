VIDEO: This is what you need to know on Friday

This is what you need to know on Friday European stocks slide as North Korea's missile launch pierces the global equity rally The U.K. pound rises to its highest level since just after the Brexit referendum in June 2016 U.S. oil prices drift below $50 but are on track for solid weekly gains after Hurricane Irma The Bitcoin spiral continues as cryptocurrency prices test $3,000 after China cracks down on exchanges Wall Street is set to call lower ahead of retail sales and factory output figures.