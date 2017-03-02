Vote for Kane Area Elementary School by April 3 for a chance to win a visit from award-winning author, Jan Brett. go to www.tinyurl.com/janbrettkasd. Enter: KaneArea Elementary School, 400 West Hemlock Avenue, Kane Pa. 16735.

The school or library that has the most parents, teachers, friends or supporters who enter the contest will win a free school of library vitas from Jan in the 2017-18 school year. Contest ends April 3. 2nd to 10th prizes of 10 Jan Brett books. 11th to 100th prize of a singed Jan Brett Poster.

Please enter your name and the information of the school of library you would like to win a free Jan Brett visit. One email address per person. Duplicate email address will be removed. All emails will be verified before the winning entry is announced. If you are under the age of 13, please use your parent's email address. All members of your household can vote using the same email address.