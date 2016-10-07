Voter registration is available online
Friday, October 7, 2016
KANE, PA
Kane area residents must register by Tuesday, Oct. 11 to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
McKean County residents can register at the Board of Elections office at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport.
Elk County residents can register at the Board of Elections office at the Elk County Courthouse Annex on Center Street, Ridgway.
Residents also can register to vote by visiting the state voter registration website at register.votesPA.com.
Complete the application form and drop it off at the Board of Elections or mail it to the office by Tuesday.
Online voter registration also is available by visiting the website.
The deadline for all forms of of voter registration is Tuesday.
