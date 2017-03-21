Wolf Administration outlines biking improvements for 150 miles of Route 6

As part of its effort to improve bicycle safety, accessibility, and connectivity along Route 6, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has completed a report outlining enhancements for the route’s 150 miles from the Ohio border to the McKean/Potter county line, as well as Route 6N in Erie County.

The report, available at www.penndot.gov in the “Ride A Bike” section of “Travel in PA,” outlines improvement strategies as well as specific enhancement suggestions, such as proposed wayfinding signage locations. For recommended improvements along the main corridor, the report estimates a $70.1 million cost, more than half of which is for bridge replacements, and an additional $5.9 million for enhancements to Route 6N. The report is intended for PennDOT’s and municipal and regional agencies’ use when planning and designing future multimodal transportation projects.