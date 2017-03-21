Wolf Administration outlines biking improvements for 150 miles of Route 6

Staff Writer
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
HARRISBURG, PA

As part of its effort to improve bicycle safety, accessibility, and connectivity along Route 6, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has completed a report outlining enhancements for the route’s 150 miles from the Ohio border to the McKean/Potter county line, as well as Route 6N in Erie County.
The report, available at www.penndot.gov in the “Ride A Bike” section of “Travel in PA,” outlines improvement strategies as well as specific enhancement suggestions, such as proposed wayfinding signage locations. For recommended improvements along the main corridor, the report estimates a $70.1 million cost, more than half of which is for bridge replacements, and an additional $5.9 million for enhancements to Route 6N. The report is intended for PennDOT’s and municipal and regional agencies’ use when planning and designing future multimodal transportation projects.

Category: