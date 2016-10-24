Wolves to face Otto-Eldred for AML crown

The Kane Wolves will be back in action Friday night when they travel to Duke Center to take on the AML North Champion Otto-Eldred Terrors in the AML title game. Four members of the team, from left to right, Davis Gardner, Keaton Rounsville, Toby Fox and Tyler Snyder, are pictured here during the playing of the Kane High Alma Mater before last Friday's win over Brockway. After the AML championship game, the Wolves will most likely host Moniteau in a District 9 Class AA playoff game on either Friday, Nov. 4 or Saturday, Nov. 5.