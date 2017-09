The Kane High boys' cross country team defeated DuBois, DCC, Warren and Ridgway in a big home meet on Tuesday. The only team to defeat the Wolves was Punxy, who edged the hosts, 26-29. Kane sophomore John Wolfe, pictured here running up a hill in the wooded portion of the course, paced the home team, completing the course in a time of 18:20, good for third place overall.