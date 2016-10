Signups for Kane’s Youth Bowling program will take place Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Kane Elks Club on Chestnut Street.

Youths between the ages of eight and 11 will sign up at 9 a.m. while bowlers 12 through 18 will register at 1 p.m. The students will bowl after registration. There is a $4 registration fee to participate. Anyone with questions may call John at (814) 837-1213.