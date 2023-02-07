McKean County 4-H had eight members attend the 2023 PA 4-H State Leadership Conference on Friday, Feb. 3rd – Sunday, Feb. 5th. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
2023 PA 4-H State Leadership Conference
