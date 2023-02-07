2023 PA 4-H State Leadership Conference

Pictured from Left to right the attendees are: Jaidyn Goodman, Jenna Goodman, Madison Conn, Mara Ours, Melissa Burton, Chad Johnson Jr, Landan Pierotti, and Calvin Bell.

 Photo submitted

McKean County 4-H had eight members attend the 2023 PA 4-H State Leadership Conference on Friday, Feb. 3rd – Sunday, Feb. 5th. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

