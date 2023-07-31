Mount Jewett - In a remarkable display of artistic talent and dedication, life-member of the VFW in Bradford, Greg Souchik, and artist Rick Minard have crafted an awe-inspiring mural inside the hall of the Mount Jewett American Legion, Post 574. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
A century in art: Greg Souchik and Rick Minard's epic mural chronicles a hundred years of war
- By Theresa Auriemmo
