A century in art: Greg Souchik and Rick Minard's epic mural chronicles a hundred years of war

Pictured are Greg Souchik (left) and Rick Minard (right), the artists behind the mural at the Mount Jewett American Legion, Post 574, proudly posing in front of their monumental masterpiece.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Mount Jewett - In a remarkable display of artistic talent and dedication, life-member of the VFW in Bradford, Greg Souchik, and artist Rick Minard have crafted an awe-inspiring mural inside the hall of the Mount Jewett American Legion, Post 574. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

