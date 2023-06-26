A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations

Pictured is Kalpana Lehman showcasing her glass creations at her booth during the Art in the Wilds event held at Evergreen Park on Saturday.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Kalpana Lehman, a resident of Carlisle, embarked on a creative journey that led her to become a featured artist at the renowned Art in the Wilds event held at Evergreen Park last weekend. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

