Kalpana Lehman, a resident of Carlisle, embarked on a creative journey that led her to become a featured artist at the renowned Art in the Wilds event held at Evergreen Park last weekend. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations
- Through the lens of creativity: Larry Downey's artistic voyage
- Radio enthusiasts gather at Mt. Jewett ballpark for National Field Day
- Art in the Wilds Board of Directors Discusses Challenges and Celebrates Artistic Growth
- Kane Athletic Complex almost ready for play
- Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park Temporarily Closed for Safety Inspection
- PA Proud: The Wilds Sonshine Factory open for sneak peak
- Alumni Weekend: Packed with fun events for all
Popular Content
Articles
- Alumni Weekend: Packed with fun events for all
- Art in the Wilds Board of Directors Discusses Challenges and Celebrates Artistic Growth
- Electric bike rental to open this weekend
- PA Proud: The Wilds Sonshine Factory open for sneak peak
- Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park Temporarily Closed for Safety Inspection
- Kane Athletic Complex almost ready for play
- The future of Knox & Kane Rail Trail development
- A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations
- Police: Woman arrested after shooting at Pennsylvania county district attorney's office
- Rediscovering Adventure on Local Trails: Pittsburgh Couple's bike ride journey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: