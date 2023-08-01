A journey to the crown: McKean County fair queen candidates win hearts across the county

Celebrating the Spirit of McKean County: Meet this year's McKean County Fair Queen Candidates, pictured from left to right: Hailey Farr (Miss Otto Eldred), Kate Parana (Miss Kane), Amber Funk (Miss Port Allegany), Jaidyn Goodman (Miss Smethport), Sophie Cornelius (Miss Bradford), alongside the reigning 2022 Queen, Kailee Peterson. These inspiring young women are poised to bring charm and charisma to the fairground as they compete for the coveted crown during the celebration of the McKean County Fair.