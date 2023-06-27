Art in the Wilds: Alexis Rodefer's life-like watercolors illuminate North America's eastern ecosystems

Pictured is Alexis Rodefer, artist extraordinaire, as she proudly showcases her lifelike watercolor masterpieces at the Art in the Wilds event held at Evergreen Park.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Alexis Rodefer, a talented artist from Rector, PA, recently captivated visitors at the prestigious Art in the Wilds event held at Evergreen Park. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

