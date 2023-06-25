Art in the Wilds Board of Directors Discusses Challenges and Celebrates Artistic Growth

Pictured (left to right) at the Hospitality Tent during the Art in the Wilds event at Evergreen Park in Kane are Artisan Liaison Hannah Ross, Board President Julie Cleland, Executive Director Merry Ryding, and Vice-President Marilyn Blackmore.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Kane - Amidst the bustling atmosphere of the Hospitality Tent during the Art in the Wilds event, members of the Art in the Wilds Board of Directors shared insights and reflections on Saturday. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

